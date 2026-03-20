Sharif's Diplomatic Outreach: Navigating West Asia Tensions
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in telephonic discussions with global leaders, including those from Malaysia, Egypt, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, to address the West Asia situation. Besides discussing the topic, he extended Eid greetings and emphasized the need for peace through dialogue and diplomacy, aiming to de-escalate tensions in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a bid to mitigate rising tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to leaders from Malaysia, Egypt, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan on Friday. The diplomatic dialogue focused on fostering peace through de-escalation and collaborative efforts.
Sharif, who also spoke with Turkiye's President Erdogan and Jordan's King Abdullah II, utilized these conversations to fortify bilateral relations and extend Eid greetings. Emphasizing the importance of dialogue, Sharif discussed the situation with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, praising the positive momentum in their ties.
Additionally, the Pakistani leader reaffirmed solidarity with Azerbaijan amid ongoing hostilities and exchanged views with Uzbekistan's President Mirziyoyev, stressing further diplomatic engagement. Through consistent communication, Sharif underlines diplomacy as a key tool for peace in the tumultuous region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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