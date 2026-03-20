New Jersey Takes Legal Action Against Trump Administration's Detention Facility Plans

New Jersey has launched a legal battle against the Trump Administration's proposal for a federal immigration detention center. This follows Maryland's recent lawsuit against a similar project.

State officials, including Governor Mikie Sherrill and Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, argued that the proposed conversion of a vacant warehouse into a 1,500-bed facility neglects critical infrastructure and environmental considerations.

The Trump administration, after its aggressive stance on immigration in the previous year, intends to expand detention capabilities significantly, aiming for a 92,600-bed total by investing $38 billion in such centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)