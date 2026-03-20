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Prime Minister's Key Meetings with Lieutenant Governors

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ladakh's Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Admiral D K Joshi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately. Sandhu and Saxena were appointed on March 5. The meetings were shared by the Prime Minister's Office through social media posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:55 IST
Prime Minister's Key Meetings with Lieutenant Governors
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Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with counterparts from Ladakh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in separate sessions.

According to posts shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X, the officials discussed their respective regions' needs and objectives. Sandhu, a former ambassador and BJP candidate, represented Delhi.

Ladakh's Vinai Kumar Saxena, previously the lieutenant governor of Delhi, and Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), former Navy chief, also engaged in talks with the prime minister, highlighting regional priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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