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Wasim Jaffer Recalls Meeting Rising Star Hardik Pandya: A Story of Admiration and Inspiration

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer reminisces about his first encounter with Hardik Pandya during the early stages of Pandya's career. Jaffer shares Pandya's admiration for his style, highlighting Pandya's journey from the domestic circuit to becoming a celebrated all-rounder, showcasing his impactful IPL and international performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:38 IST
Wasim Jaffer Recalls Meeting Rising Star Hardik Pandya: A Story of Admiration and Inspiration
Hardik Pandya. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a reflective Instagram reel, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer recounted his initial meeting with Hardik Pandya, who would go on to become a pivotal all-rounder for India. The encounter took place during the 2014-2015 Ranji Trophy season when Mumbai clashed with Baroda in Baroda.

Jaffer shared anecdotes of meeting Pandya at Irfan Pathan's residence, describing how Pathan spoke highly of the young cricketer's potential. Pandya, before his 2016 Team India debut, was admired for his domestic achievements and IPL prowess, notably with the Mumbai Indians, where he displayed his explosive hitting abilities.

Hardik's progression to becoming a T20 World Cup winner and a crucial figure in limited-overs cricket is marked by his blend of batting aggression and precise bowling, underscoring his reverence for Jaffer's batting style. Jaffer's story weaves a narrative of inspiration across cricketing generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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