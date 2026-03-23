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BTS Shuts Down Seoul with Comeback Concert

Kpop sensation BTS made a grand return to the stage in Seoul, attracting thousands of fans to their comeback concert in the city's historic center, despite a smaller turnout than anticipated. Their new album 'Arirang' made waves by selling 3.98 million copies on its first day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 02:28 IST
BTS Shuts Down Seoul with Comeback Concert
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World-renowned Kpop band BTS marked their return with a high-energy concert in Seoul that drew thousands of fans, despite having fewer attendees than expected. This marked the group's first live performance in over three years, celebrating their rise to global fame.

The concert took place in the iconic Gwanghwamun Square as the band's comeback album 'Arirang' captured attention with remarkable first-day sales. The impressive sales figures underscore BTS's significant influence in the music scene.

The event also saw city authorities closing part of downtown Seoul to accommodate the concertgoers, highlighting BTS's continued impact on both the local and international music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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