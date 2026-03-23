BTS Shuts Down Seoul with Comeback Concert

World-renowned Kpop band BTS marked their return with a high-energy concert in Seoul that drew thousands of fans, despite having fewer attendees than expected. This marked the group's first live performance in over three years, celebrating their rise to global fame.

The concert took place in the iconic Gwanghwamun Square as the band's comeback album 'Arirang' captured attention with remarkable first-day sales. The impressive sales figures underscore BTS's significant influence in the music scene.

The event also saw city authorities closing part of downtown Seoul to accommodate the concertgoers, highlighting BTS's continued impact on both the local and international music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)