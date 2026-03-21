Vijayan Blasts Congress as BJP's B-Team Amid Kerala Politics
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of aligning with BJP, labeling them as its B-team. He criticized their communal appeasement tactics and reiterated CPI(M)'s stand against communalism. Vijayan also defended the Sabarimala gold probe and commented on improvements in Kerala's higher education standards.
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In a recent interview, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of being the B-team of the BJP. The Marxist leader pointed out their appeasement politics, claiming it aligns with communal groups.
Vijayan defended the investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss, stating that the Kerala High Court oversees the probe and found no issues. The Chief Minister dismissed the Congress's allegations, which he deemed unlikely to influence upcoming assembly elections.
Highlighting progress in the education sector, Vijayan noted significant enhancements to align Kerala's educational institutions with international standards. He also condemned the Centre's unfriendly stance on issues like Wayanad rehabilitation aid, dismissing state BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's favorable remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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