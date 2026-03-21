Vijayan Blasts Congress as BJP's B-Team Amid Kerala Politics

In a recent interview, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of being the B-team of the BJP. The Marxist leader pointed out their appeasement politics, claiming it aligns with communal groups.

Vijayan defended the investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss, stating that the Kerala High Court oversees the probe and found no issues. The Chief Minister dismissed the Congress's allegations, which he deemed unlikely to influence upcoming assembly elections.

Highlighting progress in the education sector, Vijayan noted significant enhancements to align Kerala's educational institutions with international standards. He also condemned the Centre's unfriendly stance on issues like Wayanad rehabilitation aid, dismissing state BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's favorable remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)