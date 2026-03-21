Strategic Alliances in Puducherry's Political Arena: BJP's Candidate List Released

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry, scheduled for April 9.

P M L Kalyanasundaram is contesting from Kalapet, while G N S Rajasekaran will vie for Thirunallar. Other significant candidates include A Namassivayam from Mannadipet and V P Ramalingame from Rajbhavan.

In a strategic move, the ruling AINRC and the BJP-AIADMK alliance have agreed to a seat-sharing arrangement wherein BJP will contest 14 seats, highlighting a collaborative political strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)