Strategic Alliances in Puducherry's Political Arena: BJP's Candidate List Released
The BJP has announced its candidates for the April 9 Assembly polls in Puducherry. The party, contesting 14 seats in the Union territory, reached an agreement with AINRC and AIADMK. The BJP list includes P M L Kalyanasundaram for Kalapet and G N S Rajasekaran for Thirunallar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry, scheduled for April 9.
P M L Kalyanasundaram is contesting from Kalapet, while G N S Rajasekaran will vie for Thirunallar. Other significant candidates include A Namassivayam from Mannadipet and V P Ramalingame from Rajbhavan.
In a strategic move, the ruling AINRC and the BJP-AIADMK alliance have agreed to a seat-sharing arrangement wherein BJP will contest 14 seats, highlighting a collaborative political strategy in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- BJP
- Puducherry
- Assembly elections
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- AINRC
- AIADMK
- seat-sharing
- April 9
- elections
- politics
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