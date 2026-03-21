Left Menu

Satara Zilla Parishad Election Sparks Accusations as BJP Secures Victory

BJP's victory in the Satara Zilla Parishad elections has stirred controversy as they triumphed over the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance despite not having a majority. Shiv Sena criticized BJP's tactics, calling it a 'murder of democracy' and warned of repercussions in future elections. Allegations of police misconduct accompany the political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satara | Updated: 21-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 10:43 IST
Satara Zilla Parishad Election Sparks Accusations as BJP Secures Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has secured the post of president in the Satara Zilla Parishad elections, defeating the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance despite the latter's majority. The election outcome was announced on Friday, with Priya Shinde emerging victorious for the BJP.

In an emotionally charged aftermath, Shiv Sena minister Shamhuraj Desai accused the BJP of orchestrating a 'murder of democracy.' The accusations stem from what the Sena claims were unfair electoral tactics employed by the BJP, who allegedly poached members from the opposition to tilt the balance.

Moreover, Desai stated that he experienced manhandling by police during the election process and declared his intention to address this in an upcoming cabinet meeting. The BJP, along with their allies in the Mahayuti government, maintain that their victory is legitimate, though contested by their political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026