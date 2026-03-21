Satara Zilla Parishad Election Sparks Accusations as BJP Secures Victory

The BJP has secured the post of president in the Satara Zilla Parishad elections, defeating the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance despite the latter's majority. The election outcome was announced on Friday, with Priya Shinde emerging victorious for the BJP.

In an emotionally charged aftermath, Shiv Sena minister Shamhuraj Desai accused the BJP of orchestrating a 'murder of democracy.' The accusations stem from what the Sena claims were unfair electoral tactics employed by the BJP, who allegedly poached members from the opposition to tilt the balance.

Moreover, Desai stated that he experienced manhandling by police during the election process and declared his intention to address this in an upcoming cabinet meeting. The BJP, along with their allies in the Mahayuti government, maintain that their victory is legitimate, though contested by their political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)