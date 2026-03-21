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Punjab Cabinet Shake-Up: Minister Resigns Amid Scandal

Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned following allegations of abetment of suicide by a state officer. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann requested the resignation to ensure an unbiased investigation. Bhullar denies the allegations, while political opposition calls for thorough judicial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:06 IST
Punjab Cabinet Shake-Up: Minister Resigns Amid Scandal
Laljit Singh Bhullar
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has stepped down after being accused of abetting the suicide of an official from the state warehousing corporation in Amritsar.

The resignation was reportedly requested by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to facilitate an impartial investigation into the serious allegations against Bhullar.

The deceased officer, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, named Bhullar in a distressing video, sparking calls from opposition for the judiciary to take action. Meanwhile, Bhullar maintains his innocence, asserting that a proper investigation will clear his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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