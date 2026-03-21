Punjab Cabinet Shake-Up: Minister Resigns Amid Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has stepped down after being accused of abetting the suicide of an official from the state warehousing corporation in Amritsar.

The resignation was reportedly requested by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to facilitate an impartial investigation into the serious allegations against Bhullar.

The deceased officer, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, named Bhullar in a distressing video, sparking calls from opposition for the judiciary to take action. Meanwhile, Bhullar maintains his innocence, asserting that a proper investigation will clear his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)