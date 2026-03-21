Political Turmoil: Resignation Shakes Punjab Cabinet Amid Harassment Allegations
Punjab's political landscape was shaken as Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned following the alleged suicide of a state warehousing official. Accused of harassment, Bhullar contends the claims, calling for a fair investigation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserts no negligence will be tolerated, transferring Bhullar's duties to another minister.
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The Punjab political scene finds itself in upheaval following the resignation of Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who stepped down after being implicated in the alleged suicide of a state warehousing official. The move comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann requested Bhullar's resignation to ensure a transparent investigation.
The deceased, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, was seen on social media accusing Bhullar of harassment before allegedly taking his own life. Mann has instructed the chief secretary to investigate thoroughly, emphasizing that no negligence will be tolerated. Bhullar, the MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran, denies the allegations, describing them as baseless.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa, demand justice and a thorough probe into the serious accusations, which include bribery and assault. Mann stated that Bhullar's portfolios would be reassigned, highlighting the seriousness with which the administration is treating this matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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