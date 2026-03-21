BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Crucial Assembly Elections 2023
The BJP has announced 11 new candidates in Thiruvananthapuram for the upcoming Assembly elections, bringing their total to 97. Notable candidates include Karamana Jayan. The elections on April 9 will see BJP contenders facing off with prominent figures like actor Sudheer Karamana and CPI(M) leader K Ansalan.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a fresh list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a significant step in their campaign strategy. This announcement brings the BJP's total to 97 candidates for the April 9 elections.
Among the newly announced contenders is the party's district president Karamana Jayan, who will face off against actor Sudheer Karamana, backed by the LDF, as well as rivals from the Communist Marxist Party and UDF leader C P John. Businessman S Rajasekharan Nair returns to the race in Neyyattinkara, seeking to improve upon his previous third-place finish.
The BJP has strategically positioned candidates like B S Anoop and R S Arun Raj in SC-reserved constituencies and has brought onboard fresh faces such as TN Suresh and actor Vivek Gopan, who aim to strengthen the party's presence in southern Kerala. As the election season heats up, BJP leaders are actively filing their nominations with March 23 as the closing date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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