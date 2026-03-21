PM Modi Condemns Attacks in West Asia, Urges Safe Shipping Lanes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, to condemn attacks on West Asian infrastructure. Stressed on safe, open shipping lanes and extended Eid and Nowruz greetings. Reiterated dialogue and diplomacy as solutions amidst rising tensions following US-Israel-Iran conflicts affecting global supply and security.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, condemning recent attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia. The Indian leader stressed the urgency of safeguarding navigation freedom and maintaining open and secure shipping lanes.
During the call, Prime Minister Modi extended Eid and Nowruz wishes, hoping for peace and prosperity in the region. Modi highlighted the significance of maintaining regional stability amidst escalating tensions, which threaten global supply chains.
This dialogue followed a series of consultations with global leaders, emphasizing India's stance on resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. The current tensions stem from a conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, affecting regional and global dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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