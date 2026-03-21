Political Turmoil: Attack on BJD Leader's Residence Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic political episode, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Saturday called for intervention from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reinstate law and order after a violent attack on the residence of senior BJD leader Pratap Jena.

The attack, involving around 15 assailants, reportedly armed with weapons such as iron rods, a knife, and a gun, was aimed at intimidating the guards. Allegations indicate that recently suspended members of BJD's youth and student wings were behind the uproar.

BJP's Manoj Mohapatra dismissed allegations of lawlessness, attributing it to intra-party conflicts and questioning Jena's occupancy of government-provided accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)