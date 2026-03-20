Left Menu

New Jersey Challenges Trump's Immigration Detention Plans

New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration regarding a proposed federal immigration detention center. The lawsuit seeks to halt plans to convert a warehouse into a detention facility due to environmental and public safety concerns. This legal move follows a similar action by Maryland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:37 IST
New Jersey Challenges Trump's Immigration Detention Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Jersey has taken a legal stand against the Trump administration by filing a lawsuit aimed at stopping the proposed establishment of a federal immigration detention center in the state. This development comes after Maryland initiated similar legal action.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, targets the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The aim is to prevent the conversion of an existing warehouse into a large detention facility with a capacity for 1,500 detainees, citing unresolved concerns about water, sewage, and public safety.

Officials from New Jersey argue that the site's environmental sensitivity and its appropriateness for detention have not been adequately considered. Despite reassurances from ICE regarding evaluations of environmental impacts, state leaders remain skeptical. This lawsuit is part of a broader scrutiny of President Trump's aggressive immigration policies, which include significantly expanding detention capacities and increasing funds allocated for immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026