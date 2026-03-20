New Jersey Challenges Trump's Immigration Detention Plans

New Jersey has taken a legal stand against the Trump administration by filing a lawsuit aimed at stopping the proposed establishment of a federal immigration detention center in the state. This development comes after Maryland initiated similar legal action.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, targets the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The aim is to prevent the conversion of an existing warehouse into a large detention facility with a capacity for 1,500 detainees, citing unresolved concerns about water, sewage, and public safety.

Officials from New Jersey argue that the site's environmental sensitivity and its appropriateness for detention have not been adequately considered. Despite reassurances from ICE regarding evaluations of environmental impacts, state leaders remain skeptical. This lawsuit is part of a broader scrutiny of President Trump's aggressive immigration policies, which include significantly expanding detention capacities and increasing funds allocated for immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)