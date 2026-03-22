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TMC's Strategic Play: Sagarika Ghose on West Bengal Elections

TMC's Sagarika Ghose highlights the party's election strategies in West Bengal. Despite anti-incumbency at local levels, TMC maintains an advantage due to the flawed BJP-led SIR exercise. The TMC dropped numerous incumbents, strategizing to counter anti-incumbency sentiments, while Ghose praises Mamata Banerjee's leadership and commitment to women's issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 10:02 IST
TMC's Strategic Play: Sagarika Ghose on West Bengal Elections
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In a bold assessment of West Bengal's political landscape, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose emphasized that localized anti-incumbency issues have been overshadowed by the BJP's mishandled SIR initiative. This, she argued, gives the TMC a strong position in the upcoming assembly elections.

Ghose, one of TMC's star campaigners, underscored Mamata Banerjee's enduring appeal among supporters, highlighting her extensive connection with the populace and dedicated governance. The recent exclusion of 74 sitting MLAs by Banerjee is seen as a calibrated move against potential anti-incumbency challenges.

Criticizing the BJP's approach, Ghose pointed to the controversial SIR exercise that questioned the citizenship of notable figures like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. She asserted that these strategies have only strengthened TMC's foothold, with the party standing steadfast in its commitment to women's rights and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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