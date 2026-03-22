French Municipal Elections: Testing Grounds for Political Resilience and Far-Right Strength

French voters headed to the polls on Sunday, casting their ballots in municipal elections seen as a critical test for the far-right's strength and mainstream resilience before next year's presidential race. Over 35,000 mayors will be elected, from major cities to small villages, highlighting their role as trusted officials.

Tight races in key cities like Marseille pit the far-right National Rally against the incumbent Socialist mayor, with a similar close contest anticipated in Paris between conservatives and the left. Results are set to roll in as polling stations close in the evening.

The elections highlight the National Rally's challenge in making significant municipal gains, while showcasing shifting alliances and political dynamics in France's complex electoral landscape, setting the stage for future national contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)