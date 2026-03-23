Musk's Unprecedented Offer Amid Federal Funding Stalemate

Amidst a prolonged federal budget stalemate, billionaire Elon Musk has made an unprecedented offer to cover salaries for TSA officers facing their second pay freeze. The funding issue, which affects the Department of Homeland Security, has led to significant concerns over prolonged airport screening delays.

In other national news, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide on mail-in voting laws, a subject of debate in the Mississippi law. This legal scrutiny is part of broader concerns about voting regulations that might get tighter nationwide, and is supported by President Trump's administration.

Meanwhile, cultural and social reflections take the stage as LA28 introduces its floral-themed official visual identity for the 2028 Olympic Games. This design mirrors Los Angeles' diverse culture and scenery and will feature across various aspects of the event's promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)