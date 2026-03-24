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Dipsita Dhar's Fight for Justice and Political Change in Bengal

Dipsita Dhar, a young CPI(M) candidate, contests the West Bengal elections with a focus on justice for a rape-murder victim and combating gender violence. Despite political challenges and personal disappointments, she maintains her commitment to addressing broader social issues neglected by the ruling TMC government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:21 IST
Dipsita Dhar's Fight for Justice and Political Change in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Dipsita Dhar, a young CPI(M) candidate, is focusing her West Bengal election campaign on justice for the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim, known as 'Abhaya'. Her campaign reflects a broader fight against gender-based violence in the region, though challenged by political developments.

Running against TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in Dum Dum Uttar, Dhar emphasizes her commitment to social justice, stating that these elections are about demanding respect and safety for women throughout Bengal.

Despite the defection of a colleague and targeting the BJP's electoral strategies, Dhar remains resolute, looking to reclaim the political space previously lost to opposition parties by highlighting unaddressed state issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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