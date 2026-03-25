Mystery Surrounds Defaced Poster of Jharkhand CM

Authorities in Jharkhand are on the hunt for a man accused of placing a large poster of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on a road in Dhanbad. The poster, reportedly aimed at defaming the state leader, was placed at Randhir Verma Roundabout, leading to vehicles driving over it.

Police, after a complaint from the Dhanbad city's JMM president Mantu Kumar Chouhan, have launched an investigation into the incident. Shopkeepers near the site indicated that the suspect was a middle-aged man who appeared mentally unstable.

The JMM leader suggested the incident was an intentional act to damage the chief minister's reputation, citing social media discussions that first brought the issue to light.