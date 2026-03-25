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Mystery Surrounds Defaced Poster of Jharkhand CM

Police in Jharkhand investigate a case where a poster of Chief Minister Hemant Soren was placed on a busy road, allegedly to tarnish his image. The incident sparked political tension as local leaders claimed it was a deliberate attempt to defame the CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:15 IST
Mystery Surrounds Defaced Poster of Jharkhand CM
poster
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jharkhand are on the hunt for a man accused of placing a large poster of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on a road in Dhanbad. The poster, reportedly aimed at defaming the state leader, was placed at Randhir Verma Roundabout, leading to vehicles driving over it.

Police, after a complaint from the Dhanbad city's JMM president Mantu Kumar Chouhan, have launched an investigation into the incident. Shopkeepers near the site indicated that the suspect was a middle-aged man who appeared mentally unstable.

The JMM leader suggested the incident was an intentional act to damage the chief minister's reputation, citing social media discussions that first brought the issue to light.

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