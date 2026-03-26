Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar's Leadership Transition and Legacy Debate

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has leveled accusations of nepotism against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president, has inducted his son Nishant into the party ranks. Kishor suggested this move contradicts Kumar's longstanding socialist ideals and critique of political dynasties.

Kishor, formerly a vice president of JD(U), described Kumar's actions as typical of leaders treating their parties as hereditary fiefdoms. He emphasized the importance of addressing the potential change in Bihar's leadership landscape, as Kumar is poised to vacate his chief ministership following his Rajya Sabha election.

Further, Kishor criticized the NDA's election tactics, insinuating voter bribery through pre-election sops like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. In this scheme, substantial funds were disbursed to women voters, swaying the electorate in favor of the BJP-led alliance. In the political arena, Nishant Kumar celebrated his father's re-election, underscoring his commitment to the party's grassroots.

(With inputs from agencies.)