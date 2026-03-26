PTI Launches Membership Drive Amid Imran Khan's Incarceration

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, is launching a membership drive in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This initiative seeks to rally support for Khan's release and strengthen the party's base.

The campaign, branded as the 'Imran Khan Release Peace Force,' will start on Friday, according to the party spokesperson. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is expected to inaugurate the drive at the PTI's provincial office, where assembly members are tasked with bringing at least 50 new registrants each.

Khan has been held in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, since August 2023, facing numerous legal challenges. The membership drive underscores ongoing efforts to galvanize public support and pressure for Khan's release.