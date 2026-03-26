Left Menu

PTI Launches Membership Drive Amid Imran Khan's Incarceration

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is initiating a membership drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rally support for their leader’s release. The campaign, called the 'Imran Khan Release Peace Force,' involves party assembly members bringing supporters for registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:50 IST
PTI Launches Membership Drive Amid Imran Khan's Incarceration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, is launching a membership drive in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This initiative seeks to rally support for Khan's release and strengthen the party's base.

The campaign, branded as the 'Imran Khan Release Peace Force,' will start on Friday, according to the party spokesperson. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is expected to inaugurate the drive at the PTI's provincial office, where assembly members are tasked with bringing at least 50 new registrants each.

Khan has been held in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, since August 2023, facing numerous legal challenges. The membership drive underscores ongoing efforts to galvanize public support and pressure for Khan's release.

TRENDING

1
Court Halts xAI's Grok: No More Unauthorized Image Manipulation

Court Halts xAI's Grok: No More Unauthorized Image Manipulation

 Global
2
Odisha Government Cracks Down on LPG Hoarding Amid West Asia Conflict

Odisha Government Cracks Down on LPG Hoarding Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Karnataka's Fiscal Strain: The Impact of Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka's Fiscal Strain: The Impact of Guarantee Schemes

 India
4
Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancements

Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancem...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026