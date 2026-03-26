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West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision: Challenges and Updates

The second supplementary electoral roll in West Bengal is set to be published soon, amidst challenges in finalizing pending voter entries. The process, overseen by the Election Commission, follows a Supreme Court directive allowing excluded voters to appeal. However, tribunal setups face delays, impacting voters seeking clarity on roll exclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:38 IST
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision: Challenges and Updates
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The Election Commission in West Bengal is expected to release the second supplementary list of voters under the SIR of electoral rolls by March 27-28. According to a senior official, about 36 lakh entries have already been processed, making it possible for this update.

The final list's publication hinges on resolving remaining entries from various booths, alongside issues from the first list that still persist. Challenges include technical glitches and incomplete data submissions, with court-e-signed lists already uploaded.

This revision follows the Supreme Court's orders to allow voters whose names were excluded a chance to appeal before tribunals. However, uncertainty looms over the implementation of these tribunals, as no definite plans are in place. The delay concerns stakeholders, as the state government and Calcutta High Court debate tribunal venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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