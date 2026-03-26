Musk's 420 Controversy: Jury Verdict Sparks Debate

Elon Musk's attorney has urged a federal judge to reassess a jury's decision that deemed him liable for defrauding Twitter investors. The contentious verdict accused Musk of misleading investors during his $44 billion Twitter acquisition.

Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, criticized the verdict form after jurors highlighted the number '$4.20' in blue ink, a figure synonymous with marijuana culture. Spiro argues that this numerical reference was an intentional 'joke' and reflects jury bias.

The jury determined Musk's statements regarding Twitter's fake accounts impacted its stock value. Investors claimed this was to either force a renegotiation or back out of the deal. The verdict is under scrutiny as potential damages could amount to $2.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)