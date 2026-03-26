Left Menu

Musk's 420 Controversy: Jury Verdict Sparks Debate

Elon Musk's legal team requests a federal judge review a jury's verdict that found him liable for defrauding Twitter investors. Musk's attorney claims jurors used a numerical reference to '420' to send a message, undermining their duty for a fair verdict. The case involves the $44 billion Twitter buyout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:13 IST
Musk's 420 Controversy: Jury Verdict Sparks Debate
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's attorney has urged a federal judge to reassess a jury's decision that deemed him liable for defrauding Twitter investors. The contentious verdict accused Musk of misleading investors during his $44 billion Twitter acquisition.

Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, criticized the verdict form after jurors highlighted the number '$4.20' in blue ink, a figure synonymous with marijuana culture. Spiro argues that this numerical reference was an intentional 'joke' and reflects jury bias.

The jury determined Musk's statements regarding Twitter's fake accounts impacted its stock value. Investors claimed this was to either force a renegotiation or back out of the deal. The verdict is under scrutiny as potential damages could amount to $2.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's X Navigates Restructuring Amid SpaceX IPO Buzz

Elon Musk's X Navigates Restructuring Amid SpaceX IPO Buzz

 Global
2
J-K Congress Challenges Budget Session Focus: Demands Action, Not Theatrics

J-K Congress Challenges Budget Session Focus: Demands Action, Not Theatrics

 India
3
France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion

France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion

 Global
4
China-India Relations: A Call for Harmony Amid Global Challenges

China-India Relations: A Call for Harmony Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026