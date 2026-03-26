Left Menu

Rudrendra Tandon Steps Up as Secretary (East) in Indian External Affairs

Senior diplomat Rudrendra Tandon has been appointed as Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, succeeding Periasamy Kumaran. The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Kumaran will take on the role of high commissioner of India to the United Kingdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:33 IST
Rudrendra Tandon Steps Up as Secretary (East) in Indian External Affairs
Rudrendra Tandon
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appointment in Indian diplomacy, Rudrendra Tandon has been named as the new Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs. Tandon, an officer from the 1994 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, brings extensive experience to the role.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave the nod for Tandon's new position, replacing Periasamy Kumaran. The order for this transition was issued by the Personnel Ministry, signaling a shift in diplomatic representation and strategy.

Kumaran, who previously held the role of Secretary (East), will be moving to the United Kingdom to serve as India's next high commissioner. This reshuffling is expected to reinvigorate India's diplomatic engagements under new leadership.

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's X Navigates Restructuring Amid SpaceX IPO Buzz

Elon Musk's X Navigates Restructuring Amid SpaceX IPO Buzz

 Global
2
J-K Congress Challenges Budget Session Focus: Demands Action, Not Theatrics

J-K Congress Challenges Budget Session Focus: Demands Action, Not Theatrics

 India
3
France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion

France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion

 Global
4
China-India Relations: A Call for Harmony Amid Global Challenges

China-India Relations: A Call for Harmony Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026