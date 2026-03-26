Rudrendra Tandon Steps Up as Secretary (East) in Indian External Affairs

In a significant appointment in Indian diplomacy, Rudrendra Tandon has been named as the new Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs. Tandon, an officer from the 1994 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, brings extensive experience to the role.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet gave the nod for Tandon's new position, replacing Periasamy Kumaran. The order for this transition was issued by the Personnel Ministry, signaling a shift in diplomatic representation and strategy.

Kumaran, who previously held the role of Secretary (East), will be moving to the United Kingdom to serve as India's next high commissioner. This reshuffling is expected to reinvigorate India's diplomatic engagements under new leadership.