Periasamy Kumaran: India's New Diplomatic Envoy to the UK

Seasoned diplomat Periasamy Kumaran is set to take on a new role as India's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, following his recent appointment announced on Thursday.

Kumaran, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, currently holds the position of Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

He is expected to assume the high-commissioner post soon, succeeding Vikram Doraiswami, who has been named India's envoy to Beijing.