Periasamy Kumaran: India's New Diplomatic Envoy to the UK
Periasamy Kumaran, a seasoned diplomat and 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed India's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, succeeding Vikram Doraiswami. He currently serves as Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs and will assume his new role shortly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Seasoned diplomat Periasamy Kumaran is set to take on a new role as India's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, following his recent appointment announced on Thursday.
Kumaran, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, currently holds the position of Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
He is expected to assume the high-commissioner post soon, succeeding Vikram Doraiswami, who has been named India's envoy to Beijing.
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