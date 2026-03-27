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AI in Politics: Kerala Elections' Digital Battleground

As the April 9 Kerala elections approach, political parties increasingly use AI-generated videos to influence voters. This content blurs the line between reality and fiction, making it a powerful tool for campaign messages. While BJP, Congress, and allies embrace AI, opinions vary on its ethical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:14 IST
AI in Politics: Kerala Elections' Digital Battleground
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In a digital twist to the Kerala elections, major political players are turning to AI-generated videos for their campaigns, using this innovative tool to sway public opinion ahead of the crucial April 9 polls. BJP candidate P R Sivasankar is one of many employing these engaging clips, which create a convincing narrative, mixing reality and fiction.

The Congress has similarly leaned into AI technology, leveraging these reels to address significant issues like the Sabarimala missing gold incident. These videos craft an engaging medium for attacking the ruling Left government, as explained by Congress candidate Roji M John, demonstrating the high stakes digital battleground that elections have become.

While parties like BJP and Congress embrace this digital evolution, others express concerns over the credibility of AI-generated content. The debate continues around its ethical use, with some agencies and individuals hesitant to adopt such technology, fearing it may undermine candidacies and reputations.

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