Exposing Disaster Profiteering: A Call for Government Action

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav issued a strong rebuke against airlines and private service providers for exploiting crises through price surges. He highlighted the Pahalgam terrorist attack as a pertinent example and urged the government to take decisive action against such exploitation.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Yadav pointed to the exorbitant airfare from Srinagar to Delhi following the attack, criticizing the practice of extracting high fares from frightened tourists seeking safety. He argued that such instances are part of a recurring pattern of disaster profiteering.

Yadav questioned the government's apparent inaction and called this not only a financial issue but a political, ethical, and social failure. He urged for a society where disasters bring service, not trade, and implored the government to protect its citizens during times of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)