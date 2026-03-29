Fierce Rivalry Heats Up in Puducherry Elections as Allegations Fly
As the Puducherry Assembly election approaches, political tensions rise between Congress and LJK. Congress leader Dolly Sharma criticizes LJK's Jose Charles Martin for alleged deception, while Martin targets Congress for corruption. The elections are scheduled for April, with key parties vying for dominance in the region.
- Country:
- India
The run-up to the Puducherry Assembly elections has seen an escalation in political tensions, with allegations flying between key parties. Congress leader Dolly Sharma has launched a scathing attack on Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) candidate Jose Charles Martin, accusing him of planning to deceive the Union Territory's people through dubious lottery schemes.
In a conversation with ANI, Sharma condemned Martin's tactics and blamed the current government for achieving nothing substantial, claiming any progress made was solely due to the Congress. She remarked, "These people have done nothing but deceive the public."
In response, Jose Charles Martin hit back, targeting Congress for systemic corruption. Martin highlighted alleged corruption by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, referencing historical scandals like the 2G scam. He expressed confidence in the NDA under N.R. Rangasamy, aiming for a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.
As Puducherry gears up for voting on April 9, intensified campaigning is underway, with the NDA setting sights on securing 25 seats. The Election Commission of India has slated vote counting for May 4, crucial for deciding the leadership in the 30-member Legislative Assembly. Historically, voter turnout has been significantly high, underlining the stakes as the term's end approaches on June 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations
Nellore MP Beeda Mastan Rao Refutes Allegations in Puducherry Boat Controversy
BRS Demands Minister's Dismissal Over Corruption Allegations
Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Vision: Promises and Allegations at Samajwadi Rally
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah Over Injury Allegations