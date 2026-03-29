Fierce Rivalry Heats Up in Puducherry Elections as Allegations Fly

The run-up to the Puducherry Assembly elections has seen an escalation in political tensions, with allegations flying between key parties. Congress leader Dolly Sharma has launched a scathing attack on Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) candidate Jose Charles Martin, accusing him of planning to deceive the Union Territory's people through dubious lottery schemes.

In a conversation with ANI, Sharma condemned Martin's tactics and blamed the current government for achieving nothing substantial, claiming any progress made was solely due to the Congress. She remarked, "These people have done nothing but deceive the public."

In response, Jose Charles Martin hit back, targeting Congress for systemic corruption. Martin highlighted alleged corruption by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, referencing historical scandals like the 2G scam. He expressed confidence in the NDA under N.R. Rangasamy, aiming for a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.

As Puducherry gears up for voting on April 9, intensified campaigning is underway, with the NDA setting sights on securing 25 seats. The Election Commission of India has slated vote counting for May 4, crucial for deciding the leadership in the 30-member Legislative Assembly. Historically, voter turnout has been significantly high, underlining the stakes as the term's end approaches on June 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)