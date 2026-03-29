Tragic Building Collapse Claims Lives in Punjab

In a tragic incident in Punjab's village Pharwahi, three labourers were crushed to death after a house undergoing repairs collapsed. The unfortunate event occurred in the early hours of Sunday, leading to a tragic loss of life.

According to reports, the owner had contracted out the repair work to strengthen the house's structure. However, a wall gave way, leading to the building's collapse, which trapped the workers beneath the debris. The police on site identified the victims and rushed them to the Barnala civil hospital, but they were declared dead upon arrival.

Sadar SHO Jagjit Singh stated that an investigation is underway, with further actions dependent on the testimony from the bereaved families. Local authorities and communities are in shock over the tragic incident that has raised concerns about construction safety standards.