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Central Armed Police Forces Spark Controversy with Carrom Inside Political Office

A viral video shows three central armed police personnel playing carrom inside a Trinamool Congress office. The Election Commission has suspended the personnel pending inquiry. Political parties criticize the incident, raising concerns about inappropriate behavior in the political setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:15 IST
Central Armed Police Forces Spark Controversy with Carrom Inside Political Office
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A video depicting three central armed police force personnel engaged in a carrom game at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Suri, Birbhum, led to their suspension by the Election Commission. This incident has sparked a departmental inquiry, according to official statements made on Sunday.

The footage, which began circulating on Saturday, displays one officer playing carrom alongside three local youths, while another officer stands nearby and a third is seated in the room. While the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by PTI, its release has inspired significant political criticism.

BJP Suri Assembly candidate Jagannath Chatterjee labeled the occurrence as 'extremely reprehensible and disappointing.' Echoing similar sentiments, Congress Birbhum district president Sanjay Adhikari opined that while playing carrom is generally harmless, the context of it occurring within a political party's office makes the act inappropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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