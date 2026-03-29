Diplomatic Moves in West Asia: Peace Talks and a Strategic Passage
Pakistan hosts a quadrilateral summit with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye to discuss resolving the West Asia conflict. With new shipping agreements through the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan emphasizes dialogue as a path to peace and regional stability, highlighting their ongoing diplomatic engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a decisive diplomatic gesture, Pakistan is hosting a quadrilateral summit involving foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye to address the escalating conflict in West Asia.
As per the Foreign Office, the summit aims to negotiate peace and discuss regional developments, with key players arriving in Islamabad ahead of the meeting.
Significantly, Pakistan announced a breakthrough agreement with Iran, allowing more Pakistani ships to pass through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a move seen as building confidence and reducing regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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