Transforming Healthcare: Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases Launch

The Union Ayush Ministry has launched a revolutionary 'Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases,' aiming to transform India's healthcare landscape by prioritizing prevention. Announced by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav at Yoga Mahotsav 2026, this initiative targets lifestyle diseases through evidence-based, structured yoga modules.

Developed by the WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the protocols offer daily 30-60 minute sessions combining asanas, pranayama, meditation, and relaxation techniques. Designed for varying fitness levels, these modules emphasize preventive health solutions amid India's rising non-communicable disease rates.

Minister Jadhav highlighted that this protocol empowers citizens to manage their health proactively, aiming to reduce long-term healthcare burdens. Scalable and cost-effective, it can be implemented across various sectors, solidifying India's role as a global advocate for yoga as a holistic health strategy.