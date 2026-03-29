Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare: Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases Launch

The Union Ayush Ministry has introduced a comprehensive 'Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases,' aiming to transform India's healthcare focus from treatment to prevention. Launched by Minister Prataprao Jadhav, the initiative integrates yoga into daily life, targeting lifestyle diseases and promoting a shift from illness to wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:23 IST
Transforming Healthcare: Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases Launch
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ayush Ministry has launched a revolutionary 'Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases,' aiming to transform India's healthcare landscape by prioritizing prevention. Announced by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav at Yoga Mahotsav 2026, this initiative targets lifestyle diseases through evidence-based, structured yoga modules.

Developed by the WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the protocols offer daily 30-60 minute sessions combining asanas, pranayama, meditation, and relaxation techniques. Designed for varying fitness levels, these modules emphasize preventive health solutions amid India's rising non-communicable disease rates.

Minister Jadhav highlighted that this protocol empowers citizens to manage their health proactively, aiming to reduce long-term healthcare burdens. Scalable and cost-effective, it can be implemented across various sectors, solidifying India's role as a global advocate for yoga as a holistic health strategy.

TRENDING

1
Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

 India
2
Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

 India
3
Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

 India
4
India Ensures Safe Passage for LPG Carriers Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

India Ensures Safe Passage for LPG Carriers Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026