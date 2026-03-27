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Balen Shah: Nepal's Rapper-Turned-Prime Minister Heralds Change

Balen Shah, a former rapper who won Kathmandu's mayoral election in 2022, has become Nepal's youngest prime minister. Known for his focus on reforms and transparency, Shah represents a generational shift in Nepalese politics, defeating traditional party leaders with a message of change and modern governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:47 IST
Balen Shah: Nepal's Rapper-Turned-Prime Minister Heralds Change
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, has become a symbol of political change in Nepal. After winning Kathmandu's mayoral race in 2022 as an independent, Balen ascended to the premiership, representing the emerging generation eager for reforms.

Balen, the candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, unseated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a significant margin in Jhapa-5 constituency. His election as the youngest and first prime minister from the Madhes region signifies a notable departure from the traditional political landscape dominated by legacy parties.

Throughout his political journey, Balen has emphasized transparency, urban development, and social reform. His mayoral tenure saw initiatives in beautification and public welfare in Kathmandu, although it wasn't without controversy, particularly regarding demolitions. As prime minister, Balen is poised to implement wide-reaching reforms drawn from his party's progressive manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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