Balen Shah: Nepal's Rapper-Turned-Prime Minister Heralds Change

Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, has become a symbol of political change in Nepal. After winning Kathmandu's mayoral race in 2022 as an independent, Balen ascended to the premiership, representing the emerging generation eager for reforms.

Balen, the candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, unseated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a significant margin in Jhapa-5 constituency. His election as the youngest and first prime minister from the Madhes region signifies a notable departure from the traditional political landscape dominated by legacy parties.

Throughout his political journey, Balen has emphasized transparency, urban development, and social reform. His mayoral tenure saw initiatives in beautification and public welfare in Kathmandu, although it wasn't without controversy, particularly regarding demolitions. As prime minister, Balen is poised to implement wide-reaching reforms drawn from his party's progressive manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)