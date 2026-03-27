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Iran's Blockade: Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has imposed a blockade on shipping routes linked to Israeli-American allies, according to Iranian state media. The IRGC declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, with warnings issued to three container ships from various countries as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:08 IST
Iran's Blockade: Strait of Hormuz Under Siege
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran announced a prohibition on shipping activities connected with Israeli-American allies, as reported by Iranian state media. This directive affects routes to and from ports associated with these nations.

The IRGC further stated that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been closed, with severe consequences for any vessels attempting transit.

Recent reports confirmed that three container ships from different countries were turned back by the IRGC navy after receiving stern warnings, emphasizing escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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