Bolsonaro's Homecoming: From Hospital to House Arrest
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from hospital to serve a 27-year house arrest sentence. Granted due to failing health, this measure could be revised in 90 days. Bolsonaro, previously hospitalized for pneumonia, returns to his home in Jardim Botanico with his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:15 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been released from a hospital in the capital.
He will continue serving a 27-year house arrest sentence at his residence, due to health issues related to a previous stabbing.
The Supreme Court may review this measure in 90 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)