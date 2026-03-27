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Star Campaigners: The Heavyweights in Kerala's Political Arena

Political parties present their star campaigners to the Election Commission, featuring prominent figures like PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal, among others. These influential leaders will spearhead election activities in Kerala, with top members from the BJP, Congress, and AAP leading their respective campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:20 IST
Star Campaigners: The Heavyweights in Kerala's Political Arena
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In a strategic move, various political parties, including major ones like BJP and Congress, have submitted their lists of star campaigners to the Election Commission for the upcoming Kerala elections. High-profile figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal are among those named to lead the charge.

The BJP's roster of prominent campaigners includes party president Nitin Nabin, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Notably absent from the BJP's list of 40 is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, Modi has already made two visits to Kerala and plans to return on Sunday.

On the Congress side, their team of star campaigners features party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and Sachin Pilot. Besides them, leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have been actively involved in the campaign prior to the poll date announcements, further intensifying their efforts in the poll-bound state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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