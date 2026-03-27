PM Modi urges CMs to ensure smooth functioning of supply chains, take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi urges CMs to ensure smooth functioning of supply chains, take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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