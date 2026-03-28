U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iran's Core Leadership

In a significant geopolitical development, coordinated U.S.-Israeli military strikes have targeted Iran, resulting in the deaths of major political and military figures. These attacks have dealt a severe blow to the leadership of the Islamic Republic, deepening tensions in a region already fraught with conflict.

Among the casualties is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader since 1989, known for his staunch anti-U.S. and anti-Israel stance. The airstrike on his compound marks a pivotal shift in the regional power dynamics, as Iran grapples with the loss of its ideological and strategic head.

The strikes have also claimed the lives of other senior officials, including Ali Larijani, Esmail Khatib, Ali Shamkhani, and top military commanders like Mohammad Pakpour and Aziz Nasirzadeh, according to Iranian and Israeli sources. As this upheaval persists, the impact is being felt across global energy markets and shipping lanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)