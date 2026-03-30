WTO Talks Collapse Amid E-commerce Moratorium Dispute
World Trade Organization talks in Cameroon ended without agreement on extending an e-commerce moratorium or on reform plans. Brazil blocked the U.S.-led proposal, citing concerns over a long-term extension, leading to frustration among U.S. officials and highlighting the WTO's challenges amid global trade tensions.
The World Trade Organization talks in Cameroon concluded without reaching an agreement on extending the e-commerce moratorium, nor on broader reform plans. Brazil's resistance to a long-term extension thwarted the U.S.-led initiative, adding pressure on the WTO, which struggles to maintain its relevance in the face of rising economic nationalism.
The ministerial talks, which spanned four days, ended with the inability to secure more than a two-year extension of the moratorium, a period unacceptable to the United States. The U.S. and EU have argued for rule changes to curb China's perceived advantage, but opposition from Brazil and other developing countries, who seek potential tax revenues, stymied progress.
The failure to reach a consensus was met with disappointment by U.S. officials and business groups, who view the setback as detrimental to global trade's future. Diplomats endeavored to find middle ground, but Brazil's alternative proposals did not garner sufficient support, illustrating deep divisions within the organization as it faces increased challenges on the global stage.
ALSO READ
Stalemate at WTO E-commerce Talks: Brazil's Resistance Fuels Uncertainty
Turning Pages, Reducing Sentences: Brazilian Prisons Embrace Literature
Marco Bezzecchi Triumphs Again: Victory at the United States Grand Prix
WTO MC14 Ends with Partial Breakthroughs, Key Global Trade Decisions Deferred to Geneva
Global Trade Stumbles at WTO Talks