WTO Talks Collapse Amid E-commerce Moratorium Dispute

The World Trade Organization talks in Cameroon concluded without reaching an agreement on extending the e-commerce moratorium, nor on broader reform plans. Brazil's resistance to a long-term extension thwarted the U.S.-led initiative, adding pressure on the WTO, which struggles to maintain its relevance in the face of rising economic nationalism.

The ministerial talks, which spanned four days, ended with the inability to secure more than a two-year extension of the moratorium, a period unacceptable to the United States. The U.S. and EU have argued for rule changes to curb China's perceived advantage, but opposition from Brazil and other developing countries, who seek potential tax revenues, stymied progress.

The failure to reach a consensus was met with disappointment by U.S. officials and business groups, who view the setback as detrimental to global trade's future. Diplomats endeavored to find middle ground, but Brazil's alternative proposals did not garner sufficient support, illustrating deep divisions within the organization as it faces increased challenges on the global stage.