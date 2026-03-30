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Kanimozhi Champions Welfare Schemes as Vital Social Investment

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi vehemently defended welfare schemes, labelling them essential social investments for justice. She emphasized measures like fare-free bus travel and women's income schemes as crucial for economic growth and empowerment, rebuffing critics who dismiss these as mere 'freebies'. The DMK remains committed to fulfilling its manifesto goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:04 IST
Kanimozhi Champions Welfare Schemes as Vital Social Investment
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Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi has vociferously rebutted criticisms labeling welfare schemes as mere 'freebies', arguing they represent vital social investment aimed at advancing social justice. During a press conference following the release of DMK's manifesto for the April 23 Assembly elections, she highlighted these initiatives, including fare-free bus travel for women, as essential for societal equity.

Kanimozhi underscored the economic merits of the 'Dravidian Model' governance, citing global economists' advocacy for stimulating growth by directly enhancing people's purchasing power. Using the 'Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme as an example, she explained that the monthly income to women boosts local economies by increasing beneficiaries' financial independence and spending capacity.

Addressing the transformative impact of the 'Vidiyal Payanam' scheme, she illustrated how it facilitates indirect income through cost-free travel, empowering women to pursue part-time work. The DMK leader responded to criticisms over household vouchers, emphasizing their aim to alleviate women's domestic workload, thus granting them greater freedom for productive pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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