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Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Unites After Attack on Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly condemned an assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, calling for a judicial probe. The assembly unanimously recognized the incident as a security lapse. The suspect was arrested, prompting further investigation by a special police team. Legislators debated the issue in the assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:24 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Unites After Attack on Farooq Abdullah
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The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, crossing party lines, strongly condemned the assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Lawmakers from both treasury and opposition benches demanded a judicial inquiry, highlighting the incident as a significant security failure.

Abdullah, a former chief minister, narrowly escaped harm on March 11 when Kamal Singh, a 63-year-old resident of Jammu, fired at him at point-blank range. The attack occurred as Abdullah was leaving a wedding function. Singh was quickly subdued and arrested with a revolver in his possession. A special investigative team, led by a deputy inspector general, has been established to delve into the incident.

During the assembly's session, National Conference legislators brought up the attack for discussion. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather allowed the debate, citing the seriousness of the issue. Surjit Singh Slathia of BJP emphasized Abdullah's stature as a prominent political figure, supporting the call for a discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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