Left Menu

Judicial Remand for Kamal Singh Jamwal in Farooq Abdullah Shooting Incident

Kamal Singh Jamwal, accused of shooting at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, has been sent to judicial remand until April 6. Initially placed under police remand, investigations are nearing completion. A final chargesheet will be submitted shortly, and bail will be considered by Jamwal's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST
Judicial Remand for Kamal Singh Jamwal in Farooq Abdullah Shooting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kamal Singh Jamwal, the man accused of opening fire at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, has been placed under judicial remand through April 6 by a local court.

Following the expiry of his police remand, Jamwal appeared before the sub-judge's court. The shooting incident transpired on March 11, when the 63-year-old suspect allegedly fired at Abdullah while he was exiting a marriage function in Jammu's Greater Kailash area. Fortunately, Abdullah was not harmed, and Jamwal was subdued and arrested, with a revolver in possession.

Authorities formed a Special Investigation Team, led by a deputy inspector general, to probe the case which involves attempted murder and arms-related charges. The investigation is nearly complete, and a final chargesheet is anticipated. Jamwal's family is considering a bail application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026