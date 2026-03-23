Judicial Remand for Kamal Singh Jamwal in Farooq Abdullah Shooting Incident

Kamal Singh Jamwal, the man accused of opening fire at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, has been placed under judicial remand through April 6 by a local court.

Following the expiry of his police remand, Jamwal appeared before the sub-judge's court. The shooting incident transpired on March 11, when the 63-year-old suspect allegedly fired at Abdullah while he was exiting a marriage function in Jammu's Greater Kailash area. Fortunately, Abdullah was not harmed, and Jamwal was subdued and arrested, with a revolver in possession.

Authorities formed a Special Investigation Team, led by a deputy inspector general, to probe the case which involves attempted murder and arms-related charges. The investigation is nearly complete, and a final chargesheet is anticipated. Jamwal's family is considering a bail application.

(With inputs from agencies.)