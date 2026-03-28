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Kerala's Political Crossroads: CPI(M)-BJP Dynamics in the Spotlight

AICC leader Pawan Khera critiques the alleged CPI(M)-BJP alliance in Kerala's elections, suggesting voters will reject it due to anti-incumbency sentiments. He claims CM Vijayan's attacks on Congress seem inconsistent, asserting that Congress is raising vital issues. Khera also comments on BJP's limited growth in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:16 IST
Kerala's Political Crossroads: CPI(M)-BJP Dynamics in the Spotlight
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, AICC leader Pawan Khera claimed that a nexus between CPI(M) and BJP is apparent in Kerala's Assembly elections. However, he expressed confidence that voters would dismiss such a coalition. He noted widespread dissatisfaction with the LDF government benefitting the Congress-led UDF.

Khera, chairman of AICC's Media and Publicity Department, highlighted the state's keen interest in the elections due to its literate populace and mounting anti-incumbency against the LDF. He criticized CM Pinarayi Vijayan's inconsistent stance on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, pointing out previous praise following the Wayanad landslide.

Reaffirming the Congress's allegations of a CPI(M)-BJP understanding, Khera accused NDA allies of fielding weak candidates to aid CPI(M)'s indirect support for the BJP. Despite acknowledging the BJP's limited success in local elections, Khera emphasized Congress's vigorous campaigning across five poll-bound states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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