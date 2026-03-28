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Adani's 'Prahar' LMGs: A Leap in India's Defence Manufacturing

Adani Defence and Aerospace has delivered the first batch of 2,000 'Prahar' light machine guns (LMGs) to the Indian Army. Manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative, the weapons were delivered 11 months ahead of schedule, marking a significant achievement in domestic defense production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:14 IST
Adani's 'Prahar' LMGs: A Leap in India's Defence Manufacturing
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In a significant boost to India's defence capabilities, Adani Defence and Aerospace delivered the first batch of 2,000 'Prahar' light machine guns to the Indian Army this Saturday. Manufactured at Adani's Small Arms Complex near Gwalior, the delivery was celebrated in a ceremony attended by key officials, including A Anbarasu, DG Acquisition, Ministry of Defence.

The 7.62 mm-calibre 'Prahar' LMG is produced under the 'Make in India' initiative, aiming to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence, expressed pride in delivering the batch 11 months earlier than anticipated, crediting the team's dedication over the past six years.

Originally scheduled for a seven-year timeline, the full order of around 40,000 LMGs will be completed in the next three years, as affirmed by the company. The government's support for the defence sector was highlighted, emphasizing timely delivery and innovation. This milestone underscores India's growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

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