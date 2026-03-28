Amit Shah's Charge Sheet Against TMC: A Battle for National Security
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the TMC government, framing the West Bengal Assembly polls as crucial for national security. He accused the TMC of aiding infiltration and vote-bank politics, complicating efforts to enhance border security, and claimed the BJP had secured Assam's borders.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified the BJP's campaign in the West Bengal Assembly elections by releasing a 'charge sheet' against the ruling TMC. He asserted that the election was not just significant for the state, but also crucial for the security of the entire country.
During a rally in Kolkata, Shah accused the TMC of facilitating political appeasement and allowing border insecurity during its 15-year rule. He charged that West Bengal had become the main entry point for infiltrators, with border routes through Assam already secured by the BJP.
Shah argued that the TMC's refusal to provide land for border fencing was politically motivated to maintain a vote bank of infiltrators. He maintained that securing West Bengal's border was pivotal for national safety.
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