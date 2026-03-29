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Middle East Turmoil: Houthis Fueling the Fire

Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have entered the month-old war in the Middle East with missile launches that Israel intercepted. The conflict threatens global oil and gas supplies, with more U.S. Marines arriving in the region. Diplomatic talks are planned, but skepticism remains high, and military tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:30 IST
Middle East Turmoil: Houthis Fueling the Fire
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has taken a dramatic turn with the involvement of Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who launched missiles that were intercepted by Israel. The entry of the Houthis into the war threatens to exacerbate the region's instability, jeopardizing global oil and gas supplies and leading to increased military presence.

Pakistan announced a diplomatic meeting with regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, to discuss the crisis. However, Iran remains skeptical of these diplomatic efforts, accusing the United States of making unreasonable demands that stall progress toward peaceful resolution.

Amid the tension, U.S. military forces have increased in the region, with reports indicating casualties at a Saudi airbase. The death toll continues to rise, with significant losses reported across Iran, Israel, Lebanon, and Iraq, highlighting the war's escalating human cost.

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