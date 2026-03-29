Middle East Turmoil: Houthis Fueling the Fire

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has taken a dramatic turn with the involvement of Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who launched missiles that were intercepted by Israel. The entry of the Houthis into the war threatens to exacerbate the region's instability, jeopardizing global oil and gas supplies and leading to increased military presence.

Pakistan announced a diplomatic meeting with regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, to discuss the crisis. However, Iran remains skeptical of these diplomatic efforts, accusing the United States of making unreasonable demands that stall progress toward peaceful resolution.

Amid the tension, U.S. military forces have increased in the region, with reports indicating casualties at a Saudi airbase. The death toll continues to rise, with significant losses reported across Iran, Israel, Lebanon, and Iraq, highlighting the war's escalating human cost.