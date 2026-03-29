Mass Protest Movement 'No Kings': A Nationwide Push for Change

On Saturday, demonstrators flooded streets across the United States, protesting against President Donald Trump's policies. It marked the third 'No Kings' rally, aiming to be the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, with over 3,200 events in 50 states and several international locations.

Prominent figures, including Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez, headlined rallies, notably in Minnesota where a large turnout was expected at the state capitol. The protests were characterized by widespread participation in smaller communities, reflecting growing discontent since the movement's origins last year.

Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, highlighted the significance of protests occurring in diverse locations. The demonstrations coincide with a fall in Trump's approval rating and were described by critics as platforms for extreme rhetoric. Organizers reported increased engagement in traditionally Republican territories as midterm elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)