Left Menu

Tuchel's Tactical Troubles: Injuries Force Major Team Revamp

Thomas Tuchel, England's football manager, faces a challenge as he must revise his team ahead of a friendly match against Japan due to eight players leaving the camp because of injuries. This situation follows a 1-1 draw with Uruguay. Key players, including Aaron Ramsdale and John Stones, are among those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-03-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 02:36 IST
Tuchel's Tactical Troubles: Injuries Force Major Team Revamp
Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a setback for England's football team, manager Thomas Tuchel is forced into a significant reshuffle as multiple players exit the squad due to injuries before their friendly with Japan at Wembley. This follows their 1-1 tie with Uruguay on Friday.

The Football Association confirmed the departures of key players such as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Saturday. Manchester City's John Stones also returns to club duties, alongside Adam Wharton and Noni Madueke, who sustained injuries in the Uruguay match. Arsenal's Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka also returned to their club.

As England prepares for the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, where squad sizes have been expanded to 26 players, Tuchel faces the challenge of competing against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, opening against the Croatians on June 17 in Arlington, Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA

Belgium's Bold Comeback: A 5-2 Triumph Over the USA

 United States
2
Houthi Missile Strikes Intensify Tensions in Middle East Conflict

Houthi Missile Strikes Intensify Tensions in Middle East Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
3
Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Military Modernization

Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Military Modernization

 Global
4
JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll as Republican Presidential Hopeful

JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll as Republican Presidential Hopeful

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026