Tuchel's Tactical Troubles: Injuries Force Major Team Revamp

In a setback for England's football team, manager Thomas Tuchel is forced into a significant reshuffle as multiple players exit the squad due to injuries before their friendly with Japan at Wembley. This follows their 1-1 tie with Uruguay on Friday.

The Football Association confirmed the departures of key players such as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Saturday. Manchester City's John Stones also returns to club duties, alongside Adam Wharton and Noni Madueke, who sustained injuries in the Uruguay match. Arsenal's Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka also returned to their club.

As England prepares for the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, where squad sizes have been expanded to 26 players, Tuchel faces the challenge of competing against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, opening against the Croatians on June 17 in Arlington, Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)