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Cutting-Edge Solutions in Health: Drugs, Deals, and Developments

The latest in health news highlights significant advancements and setbacks. Incyte and Lilly showcase promising drug trials while Rocket Pharma's shares encounter obstacles. European and US agencies approve new treatments. Assisted dying rights face legislative challenges, Novartis acquires a biotech firm, and cholera aid meets logistical issues due to conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 02:26 IST
Cutting-Edge Solutions in Health: Drugs, Deals, and Developments
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Recent health developments reveal promising advancements and notable hurdles. Incyte's experimental skin disease drug and Eli Lilly's eczema treatment show long-term efficacy in trials.

Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals experiences a decline in its stock despite FDA approval for its groundbreaking gene therapy. Notably, the EU and US health regulators have approved new treatments for blood cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Across the Atlantic, Britain's push to legalize assisted dying faces significant parliamentary challenges. In the business sphere, Novartis is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of biotech company Excellergy, while cholera aid for African nations faces delays due to the Iran conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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