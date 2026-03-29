Cutting-Edge Solutions in Health: Drugs, Deals, and Developments

Recent health developments reveal promising advancements and notable hurdles. Incyte's experimental skin disease drug and Eli Lilly's eczema treatment show long-term efficacy in trials.

Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals experiences a decline in its stock despite FDA approval for its groundbreaking gene therapy. Notably, the EU and US health regulators have approved new treatments for blood cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Across the Atlantic, Britain's push to legalize assisted dying faces significant parliamentary challenges. In the business sphere, Novartis is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of biotech company Excellergy, while cholera aid for African nations faces delays due to the Iran conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)