Millions Rally in 'No Kings' Protest Against War and Trump's Policies
Massive 'No Kings' rallies took place globally, protesting war and President Trump's actions, particularly focusing on immigration enforcement in Minnesota. The nationwide events drew figures like Bruce Springsteen and Robert DeNiro. Organizers anticipated over 9 million participants in protests across the US and internationally, calling for change against authoritarianism.
On Saturday, millions gathered worldwide to participate in 'No Kings' rallies, voicing opposition to war in Iran and President Trump's policies. Demonstrations surged across the US, most notably in Minnesota, where thousands rallied against aggressive immigration enforcement.
Bruce Springsteen headlined the event, performing 'Streets of Minneapolis' in tribute to those protesting US Customs and Immigration Enforcement. Global rallies spanned continents, protesting US policies and authoritarianism, with notable participants like Robert DeNiro supporting the movement.
Organizers expected unprecedented turnout with over 9 million participants. In response, White House and GOP representatives dismissed the protests, labeling them as flawed initiatives fueled by leftist funding. Nevertheless, the movement's reach extended beyond the US, as protests continued in prominence globally.
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